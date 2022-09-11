Saints vs. Falcons: Players to Watch

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons face off this afternoon in the 107th game of their bitter rivalry. New Orleans trails the all-time series 54-52, but have won 7 of the last 9 between the teams. That includes the last four meetings in Atlanta, site of today's clash.

The Saints are coming off an injury-ravaged 9-8 campaign where they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Atlanta went 7-10 last year, their fourth consecutive losing record. The Falcons are rebuilding their entire offense around star TE Kyle Pitts and versatile RB Cordarrelle Patterson.

New Orleans has many of the same stars back. They'll also return QB Jameis Winston, WR Michael Thomas, G Andrus Peat, and K Wil Lutz after they missed most or all of 2021.

The Saints also added wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, along with safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye. However, Sean Payton is gone after 15 years on the sidelines, replaced by former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach.

Plenty of players have taken center stage in this bitter rivalry. Plenty of individual matchups will determine the outcome. Aside from the Saints usual cast of stars, here are some of the New Orleans players to watch closest this afternoon.

Michael Thomas, WR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after a reception against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints added two key weapons this offseason in the form of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Their biggest addition might be the return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas. After missing 26 of the last 33 games with a serious ankle injury, Thomas has almost become an afterthought in national circles.

Perhaps the league's most physical receiver, Thomas looked great in the opening weeks of camp before being slowed by a hamstring injury. It's an injury that has him listed as questionable for today's game. When last healthy, Thomas broke a 17-year NFL record for receptions in a single season. Remember that he averaged 92 catches and over 1,300 yards in his first four NFL seasons.

In 10 career games against the Falcons, Thomas has averaged over 8 receptions and nearly 99 yards, with at least 7 catches in seven of those outings. The Falcons have few noteworthy defensive players, but CB A.J. Terrell looks like a rising star. However, Thomas has shredded corners better than Terrell.

Without Thomas in 2021, the Saints finished last in passing production. Even with newly added weapons, he should still be the alpha of this receiving group if healthy.

Pete Werner, LB

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I expect the Saints defensive line to make it a rough day for new Falcons QB Marcus Mariota. Linebacker Demario Davis and CB Marshon Lattimore lead a bevy of stars on the second and third level of the defense. However, second-year LB Pete Werner might be the key to success.

After a promising rookie campaign, Werner has been slowed by a groin injury this preseason. He’s cleared to play this afternoon, but his health bears watching. Outside of Kaden Elliss, who is a major liability in coverage, the Saints have no depth at linebacker behind Davis and Werner.

One of the reasons why the Falcons upset the Saints in week nine last year was their ability to exploit coverage mismatches with TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. Werner, along with Davis and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, will be charged with containing Patterson and Pitts.

Cameron Jordan, DE

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Twelve-year veteran Jordan leads a relentless unit that was responsible for 46 sacks, 113 QB hits, and 88 tackles for loss in 2021. The future Hall of Famer showed he still has plenty left in the tank when he recorded 8.5 sacks in the season's last four games.

Jordan has had a career worthy of Canton against the Falcons alone. In his last 20 games against Atlanta he has 23 sacks, including an incredible 15 sacks and 31 pressures in his last nine meetings against them. Even while drawing consistent double-teams, he has almost single-handedly wrecked Atlanta's blocking schemes.

Most of those came against Matt Ryan, who was traded to Indianapolis this offseason. Marcus Mariota presents a much more athletic target, which will challenge Jordan and a deep crew of edge rushers to stay disciplined. However, the Falcons have the same porous offensive line that Jordan has consistently dominated.

Jordan and the New Orleans defensive line must be able to pressure and disrupt Mariota to give the Saints coverage packages an extra advantage.

Jameis Winston, QB

Oct 10, 2021; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against Washington. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There's no denying Winston's talent. He's a strong-armed passer who can hit any spot on the field and has underrated mobility. Through his first five years with Tampa Bay, he also earned a reputation for committing crippling turnovers.

One of just nine players in NFL history to have 5,000 yards passing in a single season, Winston also took care of the football in his first year as the Saints starter. He averaged 186 yards before going down with a knee injury in week eight, but threw 14 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.

Winston was just reaching a comfort level with the offense when he went down. Now armed with more weapons, he seems poised to ravage a suspect Atlanta defense. His performance is a major key to the success of the Saints season.

New Orleans showed faith in Winston by re-signing him to a two-year deal this offseason. Now it’s Winston's turn to reward that faith.

