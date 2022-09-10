Saints Breakout Players of the Year by SNN Writers

Many NFL teams can attribute some of their success to a player that emerges seemingly out of nowhere to have a big year or a standout career. Sometimes its a rookie that was drafted in a lower round. Other times it's a veteran player that found a formula to success.

The New Orleans Saints have had their share of breakout players. Who could have foreseen the success of a 2017 third-round draft choice named Alvin Kamara?

Deonte Harty went from an undrafted afterthought to an All-Pro kick returner and underrated receiver. Trey Hendrickson had a solid career over his first three years, then exploded his way into a big contract with 13.5 sacks in 2020. Last year, Paulson Adebo went from an intriguing third-round pick to one of the up-and-coming young corners in the league.

So who will be the Saints ‘‘breakout’’ players in 2022?

The Saints News Network crew gives you our choices of candidates to watch.

Brendan Boylan

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) against Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (70). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are loaded with talent headed into the 2022 NFL season. However, despite the hype and big named acquisitions to the defense in the offseason one name continues to be overlooked… 2021 First-Round NFL Draft selection Payton Turner.

The former Houston Cougar has shown flashes of evolving into a big time playmaker on the edge with a one-of-a-kind mixture of strength and speed, along with his eagerness to learn and absorb knowledge from the team’s veterans.

If Turner stays healthy this season, expect him to fill in nicely as a rotational piece on the defensive line and tally a handful of tackles for loss and 6+ sacks for the Black and Gold.

John Hendrix

Nov 14, 2021; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Breakout Candidate: Adam Trautman. Last year seemed like a perfect time for Trautman to break out, but injuries and inconsistency at quarterback didn’t exactly help.

Coming into this season, everyone understands how loaded the Saints are at wide receiver, and they know what to expect from ‘Boom and Zoom’ in Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Defenses are going to have their hands full all season, and this could be the best thing to happen to Adam Trautman.

He’ll see a good bit of targets, and in turn it should lead to his best season yet with the Saints. The other player to call attention to would be from the same draft class in Cesar Ruiz.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Chris Olave may be a rookie but you have a feeling that he will play like a veteran for New Orleans this season.

I expect Olave to have over 50+ receptions, 700+ yards, and 6+ touchdowns and make a strong case of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. His odds are already 12-1 in Vegas.

Bob Rose

Oct 10, 2021; Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a pass intended for Washington receiver Curtis Samuel (10. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

He’s already been mentioned, but I believe that we've only seen the beginning of what Paulson Adebo can do. The 10th corner selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Adebo started every game as a rookie.

Playing opposite of perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, he tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and had four tackles for loss among 66 total stops.

Targeted often as a rookie, Adebo surrendered just 61.8% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. He looked even better throughout training camp against the Saints top receivers this summer.

*Note* Adebo will miss this Sunday's season opener at Atlanta with an ankle injury.

With outstanding man coverage ability and the ball skills of a converted wideout, I look for Adebo to develop into a star for a New Orleans defense already loaded with talent.

