Saints X-Factors vs Falcons | Week 15

The New Orleans Saints (4-9) battle their bitter rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) in Week 15 after both teams took their bye week last weekend. With a victory, New Orleans would take the lead in the all-time regular season series between these teams. It would mark the first time New Orleans has ever led in the all-time series record.

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive X-Factor:

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara has had a disappointing season by his lofty standards. The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year has totaled just under 1,000 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 campaign. The Saints biggest offensive threat has been quiet as of late and needs to regain his swagger in order for the Saints to finish strong down the stretch.

In Week 15, New Orleans will be without Mark Ingram II, who was placed on IR during the bye week. Despite signing former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, Kamara should do most of, if not all the heavy lifting against Atlanta.

With multiple matchups favoring Kamara headed into the rivalry match, the Saints should lean on AK early and often. Not just as a runner, but more importantly as a receiver. Kamara has strung together a nice resume over his career against the Falcons and needs to add another for the Saints to be victorious.

Defensive X-Factor:

Defensive End - Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan has a long history of success against the Atlanta Falcons. The longtime defensive leader of the Black and Gold certainly misses Matt Ryan, who he sacked nearly 25 times in his career, but still sets his eyes on this matchup every year.

In Week 1, Jordan failed to record a sack but will now face a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut in Desmond Ridder. Jordan and company must disrupt Ridder and make him uncomfortable. The key will be the ability to shut down the run and force Ridder into third-and-long situations.

If New Orleans does not want a repeat of the RGIII game back in 2012, they must rattle the young quarterback and bring unmatched energy to the game from the opening whistle. Look for Jordan to lead the Saints on and off the field this week.

