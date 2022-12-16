Fantasy Football's Biggest Risks to Start in the Playoffs | Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. If you are currently reading this, congratulations! You more than likely made your league's playoff. It was yet another grueling season full of injuries, quarterback changes and more. Unfortunately, there is more of that coming come playoff time as well.
Here are the top risks in fantasy football starting lineups in Week 15 of the NFL season.
#1 Risk to Start
Running Back - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Since Week 9, Alvin Kamara has only surpassed 10 PPR points just once. A player that many spent a first or second round pick on, AK has not been featured in the New Orleans offense as much as many hoped.
Kamara's lack of usage not only reflects in his touches and yards per game, but also in his touchdown numbers. The five-time Pro-Bowl selection has just three touchdowns on the season. All of which came in the same game, back in Week 8 against the Raiders.
The New Orleans offense has struggled throughout 2022. Headed into the final month of the season, it does not look to be getting much better. Playing a first-round pick is a must in the playoffs, but Kamara is the biggest risk to start in Week 15.
#2 Risk to Start
Wide Receiver - Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans continues to find his name among the best wide-outs in the NFL. A multiple time Pro Bowl selection, Evans is the Bucs best target when healthy. However, the Buccaneers offense has not found a groove this season and Evans is seeing an unusually tough stretch as a result.
Over Tampa Bay's past five contests, Evans has eclipsed 10 PPR fantasy points just one time. Despite the lack of production, Evans has still received 9+ targets in multiple contests.
With the Bucs offense slipping and Tom Brady posting average numbers behind a battered offensive line, Evans is a risky play this week and throughout the playoffs. Thus, landing in the number two spot on my list.
#3 Risk to Start
Quarterback - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
After missing the first eleven games of the 2022 NFL season, Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut against his former team back in Week 13. The former first-round selection has yet to find a rhythm with his new teammates and has thrown two interceptions in two games.
Watson, who finished as a top-five fantasy quarterback in every season between 2018-2020 is averaging just over 10 points per week and faces a strong Baltimore defense in Week 15. I still believe Watson could serve as the steal of the 2022 fantasy season but until he proves to be Pro-Bowl level again, starting him is a risk.
