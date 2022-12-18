Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at the New Orleans players to either start or sit in Week 15.

The New Orleans Saints (4-9) are coming off their bye week and set to battle their bitter rivals, the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon. Though the Saints' playoff hopes are riding on the thinest of threads, your fantasy team is just hitting stride and the Saints' offense success could be vital to your own.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is more than due for a breakout fantasy performance. The five-time Pro-Bowl selection has just one game this season that he has scored a touchdown. Back in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kamara found the end zone three times. Those scores account for his only trips to paydirt this season.

Since that 40+ point PPR performance in Week 8, Kamara has struggled to produce in fantasy. He has posted just one double-digit performance in PPR leagues in seven weeks.

Kamara will have an athletic advantage against the Falcons' linebackers, which should give him an edge as a receiver. Though his play of late makes him a large risk in fantasy, I am starting Kamara this week and expecting big things with Mark Ingram II on IR.

Sit'Em

Wide Receiver - Jarvis Landry

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Landry's incredible fourth quarter performance against Atlanta in Week 1 feels like a lifetime ago. His 18.4 point PPR performance is his highest total of the season and is just one of two double digit PPR performances Landry has with the Black and Gold.

Though his matchup serves him well and his history against the Falcons may be a bright spot, I would sit Landry this week. Landry is averaging less than five targets a game since returning from injury and has reached the end zone just once this season.

The former LSU star will be vital to the Saints' success in Week 15 but should not be worth a spot in your starting lineup.

