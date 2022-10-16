The Saints (2-3) and Bengals (2-3) game is one of eight early kickoffs in Week 6 across the NFL. The Superdome is sure to be rocking one way or another when these two meet, as a win will for either will help them get back to an even record after some early season struggles and disappointments. Here's our Pregame Report for game day, which will give you a ton of 'need to know' information for this game.

All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied at 7-7 between the two franchises. The Saints have won 2 of the past 3 matchups.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT), Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 109 (CIN), 158 (NO) | XM: 389 (CIN), 229 (NO)

Referee: Land Clark

Current Lines: Bengals -2.5 (O/U at 43)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

11/11/18 - Saints 51, Bengals 14

11/16/14 - Bengals 27, Saints 10

12/5/10 - Saints 34, Bengals 30

11/19/06 - Bengals 31, Saints 16

12/22/02 - Bengals 20, Saints 13

Saints Storylines

OLAVE DOUBTFUL: According to a Saturday night report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chris Olave is not expected to play in this game. The Saints would be down all three of their top receivers in this game. It brings a very big challenge and opportunity for the other receivers on the roster. Essentially, Marquez Callaway will be WR1 on Sunday. They have to find a way to get it done with Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Kevin White, and Rashid Shaheed. Andy Dalton makes his third straight start.

SHAHEED'S DEBUT: Speaking of Shaheed, he'll make his debut with the team. He looks to be quite an electric presence in the return game. He was explosive in college, and speed is one of his best assets. He can also catch passes, so it'll be interesting to see what he brings to the table. If anything, just some good decisions in the return game will be a start.

EYES ON D: The Saints defense figures to be the biggest difference between a win and a loss on Sunday. A lot of pressure is on them to help limit what Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense can do against them, with a general belief that Ja'Marr Chase will tear the secondary apart. The defense doesn't have to be perfect, but it would be a good thing for the Saints offense to control the clock in this one to limit the amount of possessions for Cincinnati.

