Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 6

The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.

With the Saints' receiving corps depleted for the second consecutive week, expect more of the same from the Saints' offense. Therefore, watch the New Orleans rushing attack to start in Fantasy Football this Sunday.

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em

Tight End - Taysom Hill

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It is crazy how a few injuries can alter fantasy football outlooks in just a matter of days. I stated on this week's Bayou Blitz Podcast that he averages 5.5 touches per game. I would steer away from adding Taysom Hill to your fantasy roster. However, with the multitude of injuries to the Saints' offensive arsenal, Hill should see a higher usage rate this week.

Hill is currently third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Yes, a player listed at tight end is one of the league leaders in rushing touchdowns. In Week 5, Hill returned to his "go-go gadget" role in the Saints' offense and was more than effective.

Following the victory, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told the media he wanted to see Hill take more snaps at quarterback.

With Andy Dalton earning another start this week in place of the injured Jameis Winston, Hill should have a solidified role in the offense and have more opportunities to shine as a rusher and a passer in those specially designed-sets. Again, Hill is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy play even as TE7 in PPR leagues through 5 weeks. However, with New Orleans' lack of offensive weapons, I am more willing to bet Hill will boom instead of bust this week in fantasy.

Sit' Em

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The "Red Rifle" has played two solid games for the New Orleans Saints as the starting quarterback. Dalton's performance in both games has given the Saints a chance to win the ball game. Despite leading the Saints to their best offensive outings of the season and a 1-1 record, Dalton has not been a strong fantasy play this season.

Currently, Dalton is ranked as QB35 in PPR leagues. Though there is a discrepancy because he has only started two games, he is averaging just 11.8 points as a starter. This week the Saints will be without their top wide-outs, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Dalton's offensive weapons are limited, with the two Pro Bowlers out and star rookie Chris Olave questionable with a concussion.

Look for the Saints to follow a similar game plan that they did last week. A strong dose of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill attacking the Bengals rushing defense. That recipe does not bode well for Dalton as a fantasy quarterback this week or for the weeks to come, should the Saints receiving corps remain injury plagued.

