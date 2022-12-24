Saints Inactives List: Week 16
Despite a more involved week of practice, still no Marshon Lattimore for the Saints. Marcus Maye is also out on Saturday.
The Saints ruled out four players ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Browns, and then placed Jarvis Landry (ankle) on injured reserve. Here's a look at who else in inactive for Week 16's matchup.
- S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
- WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
- LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
- OL Lewis Kidd
- DE Payton Turner
Lattimore and Maye were both questionable going into the weekend, as well as Adam Trautman (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee), Andrus Peat (illness). The team signed Kirk Merritt to the active roster in a corresponding move for Landry, and they elevated Keith Kirkwood and Josh Andrews from the practice squad for this weekend.
As always, while you wait, be sure to check out our Pregame Report to get caught up on all things related to the game ahead of kickoff.
