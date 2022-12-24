Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at the New Orleans players to either start or sit in Week 16.

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) found a quick offensive rhythm against Atlanta in Week 15. The Black and Gold totaled 14 points on their first two drives of the game. Juwan Johnson served as the fantasy star of the game for the Saints, however Week 16 should bring a different offensive style to the table. With sub 20 degree weather and a chance of snow, the conditions in Cleveland will play a big part of your decision on who you start and sit this week in fantasy.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in five games on Sunday against Atlanta. Overall, it has been a down year for Kamara, who is seeing a career low in targets out of the backfield. It would be safe to say that AK has not lived up to that first round selection you likely used on him in your fantasy draft. But it is playoff time and Kamara has to be a starter in your lineup.

However, here is why you should have some hope this week with Kamara in your lineup. Obviously, his usage last week is a major plus. It was only the second time all year he carried the ball 20+ times.

Kamara should see a similar amount of touches in Week 16 with Ingram out on IR and the cold weather expected in Cleveland. Look for Kamara to take advantage of his increased rushing touches and perhaps find the end zone for the first time since Week 8.

Sit'Em

Tight End - Juwan Johnson

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Johnson has the second most touchdowns by an NFL tight end in the 2022 regular season, trailing only Kansas City's Travis Kelce. Johnson's ascent to fantasy relevance began eight weeks ago. The former college wide-out has become Andy Dalton's favorite red zone target and in this game should see plenty of targets with the Saints depleted receiving corps.

However, I am sitting Johnson this week due to the Browns' success against opposing tight ends (Top-7 in the league) and the potential weather conditions. The Saints struggling offense will likely struggle again in Cleveland and pass attempts could be few and far between with the wind and rain/snow.

