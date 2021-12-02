Week 13: Saints Inactives List Against Cowboys

We take one last look at who's out for the Saints in Week 13, as they're set to take on the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

It may only be Week 13, but Thursday night feels like a do or die situation for the Saints. Mathematically, a loss wouldn't eliminate them from playoff contention, but it would certainly make things a lot more difficult, creating a need to essentially win out and rely on other teams to help in the process. While we're certainly getting ahead of ourselves, the only thing that matters is the Cowboys coming to town and seeing if New Orleans can break their four-game losing skid.

Here's a look at who's out for the Saints in their inactive report.

QB Ian Book

RB Tony Jones Jr.

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

OT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, while Caleb Benenoch, Albert Huggins, and Adam Prentice were signed to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also elevated Chase Hansen and Forrest Lamp.

With the offensive line shuffle, expect veterans James Hurst and Jordan Mills to start tonight, as Taysom Hill takes over at quarterback and Mark Ingram is back to handle the backfield duties. New Orleans is essentially without their starting quarterback, left and right tackle, left guard, tight end, wide receiver, and running back.

As always, while you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report from this morning.

Cowboys-Saints Coverage From the Week