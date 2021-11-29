Will 'Taysom Time' Save the New Orleans Saints Season?

The New Orleans Saints are making another change at quarterback. QB Trevor Siemian took over for an injured Jameis Winston five weeks ago after a season-ending knee injury. Four straight losses later, the Saints sit at 5-6 and clinging to their playoff lives.

Enter 31-year-old Taysom Hill, who took first-team reps at quarterback on Monday and could reportedly start on Thursday when the Saints host the 7-4 Dallas Cowboys. Hill has been the backup to Siemian each of the last two weeks. He has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of action at any other offensive position.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Siemian completed 57% of his attempts with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, averaging 231 yards passing in his four starts. The Saints have struggled offensively all year, ranking 27th in both passing yardage and total yards. They've produced little on the offensive side in the first three quarters over the last month.

Hill’s insertion into the offensive attack could create a spark. He’s accounted for 212 total yards in seven games of action this year, missing two games with a concussion and the last two with foot issues.

Hill has been a versatile weapon for the Saints' offense over the last four years. He got his first significant action at quarterback in 2020 when he started four games in place of an injured Drew Brees. The Saints were 3-1 with Hill as the starter. He completed 71.9% of his attempts while averaging over 208 yards passing in those games with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hill’s dynamic rushing skills also added an extra element to the attack. He ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns as the starter in Brees' absence.

Taysom Hill signed a four-year contract extension with New Orleans last week. Time will tell if he can develop into a bona fide NFL starter at quarterback. Over the next six weeks, can his versatile abilities could save the Saints playoff hopes?

