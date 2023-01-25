Saints co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard continue to be hot names floating around for job openings. According to a Wednesday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Richard. He's expected to interview there.

The Panthers were also interested in Richard. As for Nielsen, he had interest from the Vikings and Falcons. New Orleans' primary play calling duties and scheme is installed by Dennis Allen, and during training camp and the preseason we saw both Richard and Nielsen calling plays for the Saints defense. However, Nielsen was a bit more involved throughout the season.

Both have been important staples for the Saints defense since coming on board, as Nielsen's work with the defensive line has been highlighted by players like Carl Granderson emerging in a big way, while Richard has really elevated the secondary play even with a big amount of personnel changes.

We'll see if any of these moves actually hit, and New Orleans would obviously have an interesting decision to make should either or both of their coaches leave.

