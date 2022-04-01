Skip to main content

Saints Bring Back Forrest Lamp

Forrest Lamp spent time with the Saints on the practice squad for a couple of months last season and is back with the team.

The Saints have brought back offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, according to a Thursday report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The former second-round pick from the Chargers joined the team's practice squad in the back half of October after a successful tryout in New Orleans. Lamp appeared in just one game for the Saints in 2021, which was against the Panthers in Week 17 for five special teams snaps.

Ryan Ramczyk is set to return and rebound after dealing with a knee issue last season, while James Hurst is currently the favorite to take over for Terron Armstead at left tackle. Things can certainly change depending on how the Saints attack the draft. However, Lamp would be in the mix as a reserve tackle, competing with Landon Young, Ethan Greenidge, and Jerald Hawkins.

Expect New Orleans to continue adding to their offensive line, especially during the post-draft process through undrafted free agents. With the addition of Doug Marrone, it will be interesting to see how some of these younger prospects can develop. Lamp's career has certainly been a disappointing one, so perhaps New Orleans can continue to help him get it back.

