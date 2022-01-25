Saints DB Coach Kris Richard Requested to Interview for Steelers Defensive Coordinator Position

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Paulson Adebo
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks

Report: Steelers Request to Interview Saints DB Coach Kris Richard

New Orleans received a request from the Pittsburgh to interview Saints' defensive backs coach.

New Orleans received a request from the Pittsburgh to interview Saints' defensive backs coach Kris Richard, per Ian Rapoport.  The Steelers are interested in Richard to fill their vacant defensive coordinator's position.

About Kris Richard

Kris Richard - Saints DB Coach

Richard, 42, was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks and Cowboys before joining the Saints this past season. He has 15 years of NFL experience as a player and coach. 

Saints DB's Excelled Under Richard

USATSI_17072303_168388561_lowres

The New Orleans secondary was ranked 14th and yielded 225 yards per game. The unit had eighteen interceptions for 313 return yards, two return touchdowns, fifty-seven passes defended, six sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Saints Cornerbacks in 2021

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)

SNN's Bob Rose noted Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore allowed 57.4%, Paulson Adebo 62%, and Bradley Roby 70% of pass completions when targeted in 2021.

The most impressive stat was that the defensive backs did not allow a 300+ yard passer the last nine games. Rose also points out how Pro Bowl wideouts Davante Adams, Robby Anderson, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown, and Mike Evans were had trying games against the New Orleans secondary.

Saints Safeties in 2021

Saints Safety Marcus Williams

Equally impressive was the safety play from Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and J.T. Gray.

Gardner-Johnson, I nicknamed "The Instigator," missed several games due to a foot injury. He allowed a 63% completion rate in 2021.

Richard's Experience

Kris Richard

Richard coached the Super Bowl-winning defensive backs known as the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle. He coached for two seasons with the Cowboys from 2018-19.

He told longtime Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher, he aspires to become a head coach. 

"Professionally, my eventual desire is certainly is to be a head coach,'' he said. "There's no doubt about that. I'm going to keep working tirelessly until the day that happens.''

Richard's coaching career spans from USC (2008-09), Seattle Seahawks (2010-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), and New Orleans Saints (2021-present).

