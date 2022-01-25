Saints DB Coach Kris Richard Requested to Interview for Steelers Defensive Coordinator Position

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard on the sidelines during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Richard coached the Super Bowl-winning defensive backs known as the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle. He coached for two seasons with the Cowboys from 2018-19.

He told longtime Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher, he aspires to become a head coach.

"Professionally, my eventual desire is certainly is to be a head coach,'' he said. "There's no doubt about that. I'm going to keep working tirelessly until the day that happens.''