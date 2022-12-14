Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers

New Orleans adds youth and production to their offensive backfield.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.

Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona State in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie year on the practice squad, Benjamin had 118 yards rushing in nine games for the Cardinals in 2021.

Benjamin had 299 yards rushing and 24 catches for 184 yards in ten games for Arizona this year. The Cardinals released him and he was picked up by Houston, but released after three games and three carries for one yard.

A shifty back, the 5'9" and 207-Lb. Benjamin also has decent power. Benjamin had a career-high 92 yards rushing in a Week 7 victory over New Orleans.

Oct 20, 2022; Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have little depth behind RB Alvin Kamara, who has had a disappointing year. New Orleans ranks 22nd in rushing production and has failed to gain 100 yards on the ground in their last five outings.

The 4-9 Saints host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

