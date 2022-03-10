We learned earlier on Thursday that the Saints were set to re-sign Carl Granderson as part of several moves. However, new details have emerged for the exclusive rights free agent, and he's actually been signed to a two-year deal.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the details, saying that Granderson's set to make $965,000 in 2022, and will get an additional $4.3 million over the two years. This also includes a $240,000 signing bonus. That's not a bad deal for the Saints, and Yates added that the extra compensation is in line with what a 2nd Round restricted free agent tender projects to be in 2023.

Granderson ended up playing in 448 snaps (40.1%) in 2021, adding 141 (30%) on special teams. He appeared in 15 games for the Saints, notching 3 sacks to go along with a career-high 25 tackles.

The Saints defensive end group is very talented, but was riddled with injury last season. Despite that, the team rebounded after a slow start to turn in a 46-sack performance. New Orleans will be back in full force with Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan getting after the quarterback as starters, with Granderson, Payton Turner, and Tanoh Kpassagnon providing some solid depth.

