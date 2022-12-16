Two Saints have been ruled out ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.

The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, which sees two players ruled out of action ahead of the game. Here's how things look going into Week 15 for the black and gold.

OUT: Zack Baun (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle)

Gray was a non-participant of Friday's practice, as he had a new injury (back) added to the report. Meanwhile, Turner was upgraded to full. Cam Jordan (foot), Wil Lutz (illness), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) do not carry injury designations going into the game, which means they'll play.

The Saints are looking to close out their season on a high note, and we'll see what kind of adjustments they made from the bye week to be ready in the Superdome.

