Skip to main content

Grading the Alontae Taylor Pick

Alontae Taylor may not pass the popularity test, but he's certainly a Saints type of player that's going to have some upside potential.

The Saints used their 49th overall pick to take defensive back Alontae Taylor from the Tennessee Volunteers. The secondary is always a position you can get more depth at, and here's some further thoughts on the pick.

USATSI_17615871_168388561_lowres

Grading the Alontae Taylor Pick

The vision is unclear for Taylor, but also there's a lot of intrigue regarding him. He played quarterback in high school, and was converted from being a wide receiver to defensive back. He received high praise from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Louis Riddick regarding his potential, while Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said they he's "an ass kicker as a gunner" and has "difference-maker ability as a perimeter corps teams player" that excels in run defense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Saints certainly had a good bunch of talent at their disposal when they picked, but Jaquan Brisker going off the board the pick before was definitely hard to see. While that doesn't mean the team still can't pursue a safety (like Tyrann Mathieu in free agency), Taylor could evolve into a hybrid type of player that the team uses and develops. The energy is all there from him, and he could easily be a press coverage guy, used as a nickel corner, or be molded into a safety.

Perhaps the team pulled the trigger a little earlier than they should have, given that he was projected as a 3rd Rounder, but the amount of meetings with the Saints and insight we got certainly means there's a good bit of upside here. This is going to be a pick that we'll see how things play out and have to re-visit later.

Draft Grade: C+

Saints News Network Draft Coverage

USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley2 hours ago
USATSI_17606884_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor Selected at 49th Overall

By John Hendrix2 hours ago
Penning and Olave
NFL Draft

Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'

By Kyle T. Mosley7 hours ago
USATSI_18170291_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft: Day 2 Targets

By Bob Rose11 hours ago
USATSI_18170854_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 2: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix14 hours ago
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) keeps Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) at arms length during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 2558
News

Saints WR Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender

By John Hendrix14 hours ago
USATSI_18170379_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Grades: The Trade, Chris Olave, and Trevor Penning

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_17827346_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Goes 19th Overall

By John HendrixApr 28, 2022