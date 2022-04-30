Skip to main content

Grading the Jordan Jackson Pick

The Saints added an interesting defensive tackle to an already crowded room. What can Jordan Jackson bring to the table for Ryan Nielsen?

The Saints used their final draft selection of 2022 to take Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, which was their third straight defensive player after taking offense with their first two picks. 

USATSI_17016142_168388561_lowres

Grading the Jordan Jackson Pick

Jackson said that he thought he was getting pranked when getting the phone call from assistant general manager Jeff Ireland. He was not. He was the first player from the armed services to get an invite to the NFL Combine in five years, however, a hamstring injury forced him to miss it and he'd put on his skills at his Pro Day. In 2020, he opted out of the season to rehab a shoulder injury.

He has deferred commitment from the Air Force, so he'll be immediately ready to play for the Saints. He graduated in 2021 with a civil engineering degree. As far as his outlook with New Orleans, the first thing will be that there's going to be some stiff competition to battle. The pickup of Jackson gives the team their ninth interior guy. Of course, some of the players like Kentavius Street can be used on the outside at times, but it's a very crowded room. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson puts a lot of effort on display from the quick eye test, and he uses strength and power to his advantage to eat blocks and space. Defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is going to have to help him develop as a pass-rusher. He's going to have to maximize every rep he gets, and would fit as a rotational guy.

Draft Grade: C-

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17236226_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Air Force's Jordan Jackson Selected at 194th Overall

By John Hendrix50 minutes ago
Winston Graduation
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University

By Brendan Boylan1 hour ago
USATSI_17839228_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick D'Marco Jackson

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_17839203_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson Selected at 161st Overall

By John Hendrix2 hours ago
USATSI_18170735_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 3: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix7 hours ago
USATSI_17204139_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grades: Saints Pick Alontae Taylor at 49th

By John Hendrix17 hours ago
USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley19 hours ago
USATSI_17606884_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor Selected at 49th Overall

By John Hendrix20 hours ago