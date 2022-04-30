Saints Take Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall
The Saints made their lone scheduled pick of Day 2, perhaps raising a few eyebrows by taking cornerback Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee with their 49th overall pick.
QUICK THOUGHTS: Corner is absolutely a subtle need for the team, mainly from a depth perspective. Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby are the top guys, so Taylor will have a chance to make his mark on special teams and then be in the rotation. Of course, remember that this might not be a set vision, as they could try to convert him to safety.
Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible
Wiry cornerback with good length and very good physicality in press and the run game. Taylor possesses excellent competitive toughness, processing and mental alertness, allowing him to anticipate routes and be a difference-maker in run support. His close-quarter quickness and explosiveness are below average. Taylor projects as a quality backup in a press bail scheme who has the intelligence and physicality to be a good starter early in his career. He will be a very good special teamer immediately.
Read More
Top Needs
- Running Back
- Linebacker
- Safety
Saints Remaining Draft Picks
- Round 5: No. 161
- Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
Read More Saints News
- Grading the Saints' First Round Picks and Trade
- Saints Take Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall
- DRAFT TRADE! Saints Take Chris Olave at 11th Overall After Trading with Commanders
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Mid-Round Wideouts
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Linebacker
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Running Back
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Tight End
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Defensive Tackle
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Day 2 Wideouts
- Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Visit List