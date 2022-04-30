Skip to main content

Saints Take Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall

The Saints take their first defensive player of the draft with their second round pick, selecting Tennessee's Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall.

The Saints made their lone scheduled pick of Day 2, perhaps raising a few eyebrows by taking cornerback Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee with their 49th overall pick.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Corner is absolutely a subtle need for the team, mainly from a depth perspective. Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby are the top guys, so Taylor will have a chance to make his mark on special teams and then be in the rotation. Of course, remember that this might not be a set vision, as they could try to convert him to safety.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Wiry cornerback with good length and very good physicality in press and the run game. Taylor possesses excellent competitive toughness, processing and mental alertness, allowing him to anticipate routes and be a difference-maker in run support. His close-quarter quickness and explosiveness are below average. Taylor projects as a quality backup in a press bail scheme who has the intelligence and physicality to be a good starter early in his career. He will be a very good special teamer immediately.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Needs

  • Running Back
  • Linebacker
  • Safety

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley16 minutes ago
Penning and Olave
NFL Draft

Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'

By Kyle T. Mosley5 hours ago
USATSI_18170291_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft: Day 2 Targets

By Bob Rose10 hours ago
USATSI_18170854_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 2: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix12 hours ago
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) keeps Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) at arms length during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 2558
News

Saints WR Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender

By John Hendrix12 hours ago
USATSI_18170379_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Grades: The Trade, Chris Olave, and Trevor Penning

By John Hendrix21 hours ago
USATSI_17827346_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Goes 19th Overall

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_18114179_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Draft Tracker and Live Feed

By Kyle T. Mosley23 hours ago