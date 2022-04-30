The Saints take their first defensive player of the draft with their second round pick, selecting Tennessee's Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall.

The Saints made their lone scheduled pick of Day 2, perhaps raising a few eyebrows by taking cornerback Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee with their 49th overall pick.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Corner is absolutely a subtle need for the team, mainly from a depth perspective. Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby are the top guys, so Taylor will have a chance to make his mark on special teams and then be in the rotation. Of course, remember that this might not be a set vision, as they could try to convert him to safety.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Wiry cornerback with good length and very good physicality in press and the run game. Taylor possesses excellent competitive toughness, processing and mental alertness, allowing him to anticipate routes and be a difference-maker in run support. His close-quarter quickness and explosiveness are below average. Taylor projects as a quality backup in a press bail scheme who has the intelligence and physicality to be a good starter early in his career. He will be a very good special teamer immediately.

Top Needs

Running Back

Linebacker

Safety

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

