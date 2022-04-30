The Saints made their first of two selections on the final day of the NFL Draft, taking linebacker D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State with their 161st overall pick in Round 5.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Linebacker was certainly an area the Saints could have used someone, and he'll undoubtedly compete for a role on special teams. Behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner, the team has Zack Baun, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, and Sharif Finch. While this doesn't necessarily close the door on someone like Kwon Alexander, it does look like New Orleans may be going in a different direction.

Jackson met with the Saints at the Senior Bowl, as well as being worked out at the team's Pro Day. He said he got on the field because of his special teams play, and he was an All American and the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Jackson is a downhill linebacker for Appalachian State. He lives off the physical mentality to attack running backs in the hole and drive them back. At six-foot 230-pounds, Jackson is built like the modern NFL linebacker, but doesn’t carry the same coverage ability right now. He’s got exceptional length and the run stopping capabilities to put himself on NFL depth charts at the very least. Give him time to develop as a zone dropper. Jackson could win in the passing game by keeping everything in front of him and making consistent tackles. Look out for Jackson as a valuable early day three prospect.

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

