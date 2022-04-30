Skip to main content

What Could the Saints Do on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

What could the Saints do on the final day of the NFL Draft with just two picks in the later rounds?

As long as we wait for the NFL Draft, the three-day event sure does move with a quickness. The Saints enter Saturday with two draft picks to use, and we'll have to see if they do actually use them, package them to move up, or even dip into any of next year's remaining picks to take any players. Of course, there's always that element of player movement too, so that'll be something to keep an eye on as Saturday progresses.

Remaining Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The final day of the NFL Draft will be again be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio coverage can be found on Westwood One, Sirius XM, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.

  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Rounds 4-6 are 5 minutes per selection, while Round 7 is down to 4 minutes for each team.

Be sure to follow our Saints News Network Facebook page for reactions and analysis throughout the draft. The Saints Social Media account will also run live interviews with Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the players the team selects.

Quick Day 3 Target and Thoughts List

As far as positions to address, the Saints could look at just about anything. A running back today may be in play for the depth chart, and after the way Dennis Allen has talked about the state of the team, it won't be surprising to see another defensive player who has special teams upside.

At this point, you might not get many players who will come in and threaten to start, but you just never know. New Orleans has found some gems in Round 4 like C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2018), while Rounds 5-6 haven't exactly hit in some time.

Here's a cloud of players to keep an eye on as today unfolds.

  • Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
  • Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
  • Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
  • Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
  • Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
  • Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
  • Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
  • Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
  • Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
  • Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
  • Damone Clark, LB, LSU
  • D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  • Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
  • Any HBCU Prospect

It's important to note that the real fun will start after the draft, as teams will scramble to fill out some roster needs through undrafted free agents.

