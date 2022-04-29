Skip to main content

Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender

The NFL Draft wasn't the only news from last night, as Deonte Harty signed his RFA tender with the Saints.

It might have got lost in the craziness from Thursday night's NFL Draft, but the Saints had another important move that wasn't related to their first-round picks. According to ESPN's Field Yates, wide receiver Deonte Harty signed his restricted free agent tender, which means he'll officially be back in New Orleans for 2022. He confirmed the news via his personal Twitter account on Friday morning.

The Saints gave him a second-round tender back in mid-March, which cost $3.986 million. Harty rejoins an offense that left a lot to the imagination last season. Some of that was absolutely due to the roster shuffling and inconsistency at quarterback, but Harty was a bright spot. 

Despite missing four games, he finished third on the team in receiving yards (439) and receptions (36) while adding 3 touchdown catches. He also had the team's longest reception, a 72-yard bomb from Jameis Winston in Week 5's win over the then Washington Football Team.

After the selection of Chris Olave from the first night of the draft, the Saints' wide receiving corps got a huge upgrade, and having Harty back in the mix will help create some nice mismatches.

