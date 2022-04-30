Skip to main content

Saints Take Air Force's Jordan Jackson at 194th Overall

The Saints grab a defensive tackle with their 194th overall pick in the draft, which is likely their last of 2022.

Unless something crazy happens the rest of the way, the New Orleans Saints are done with the 2022 NFL Draft. They used their final scheduled pick in the 6th Round to take defensive tackle Jordan Jackson out of Air Force at 194th overall.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Jackson will have his work cut out for him, as the Saints' defensive line is pretty crowded. On the inside, the team has Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Jalen Dalton, Malcom Roach, Albert Huggins, and Braxton Hoyett returning to the mix, while they've added Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson in free agency. His RAS was 9.13, which ranked 128th out of 1,459 defensive tackles measured from 1987 to now.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Jackson is a tweener defensive lineman that needs to either gain weight and kick inside full time or work on his overall agility to play more on the edge at 5-tech. He’s likely going to be stuck as a rotational one-gapping 3-tech that will play more on early downs to plug up holes. He has the strength and power to take on double teams and eat up blocks but struggles to get free. The high motor with active hands and good footwork will suggest that a team can take a shot on him late in the draft to try and develop his skillset and add more of a pass-rushing arsenal to his toolbox. He’s currently a practice squad candidate that will need to improve his agility and athleticism to break into a 53-man roster.

2022 Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 1, 11th Overall - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  • Round 1, 19th Overall - Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
  • Round 2, 49th Overall - Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee
  • Round 5, 161st Overall - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  • Round 6, 194th Overall - Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

