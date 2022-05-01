Saints Expected to Make 'Aggressive Push' for Tyrann Mathieu

We got more confirmation of the Saints' plans to pursue Tyrann Mathieu on Sunday.

The breadcrumbs have been dropped for a bit, but we got more confirmation that the Saints are going to try to land free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Sunday. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is expected to re-visit contract talks with Mathieu and make an 'aggressive push' to sign him.

After failing to land a safety during the draft, the Saints now are expected to re-visit their talks with free-agent Pro-Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu and make an aggressive push to try to add him to their roster, per sources. Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans.

General manager Mickey Loomis dropped a subtle hint of this during his post-draft press conference on Saturday. He mentioned that the team had one must to address on the roster, and that we could probably guess where. One other thing to point out is that NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill has been all over this development.

The Saints took a massive hit in the offseason at the safety spot losing Marcus Williams to the Ravens and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement. Marcus Maye (Jets), Daniel Sorensen (Chiefs), and Justin Evans (Bucs) were all signed in free agency, while the team also re-signed P.J. Williams. C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns under a contract year, as he's expected to hold down slot duties, while special teams standout J.T. Gray is the other player at the position.

A lot of these players have versatility, and in particular, we wait to see what happens with Maye and potential league discipline stemming from February 2021 DUI arrest.

We could see Mathieu sign as early as Monday afternoon when the league's compensatory formula is no longer in play.

