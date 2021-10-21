Week 7: Saints Thursday Injury Report

We get our first glimpse of the Week 7 injury report for the Saints, which lists 8 total players on it.

The first injury report of Week 7 is out for the Saints, as we get back to a sense of normalcy after the bye week. New Orleans is making their preparations to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and look to get healthier as the week progresses. Here's how Thursday looked for the black and gold.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Dwayne Washington (neck), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), Malcolm Roach (illness), Chris Hogan (non-injury related, personal)

LIMITED: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

What's concerning about the first report is that both Hill and Harris left the game against Washington early and did not practice. While it's still premature to read into it, it definitely isn't a great sign for their potential availability on Monday night. Meanwhile, getting Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy back in the fold is a huge step forward for the offense.

The Saints designated three more players to return from injured reserve today, which included Nick Vannett, Ken Crawley, and Chase Hansen. In addition to them returning to practice, we officially got Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, and Tre'Quan Smith in the mix.

