Week 7: Saints Thursday Injury Report
The first injury report of Week 7 is out for the Saints, as we get back to a sense of normalcy after the bye week. New Orleans is making their preparations to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and look to get healthier as the week progresses. Here's how Thursday looked for the black and gold.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Dwayne Washington (neck), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), Malcolm Roach (illness), Chris Hogan (non-injury related, personal)
LIMITED: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)
FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)
What's concerning about the first report is that both Hill and Harris left the game against Washington early and did not practice. While it's still premature to read into it, it definitely isn't a great sign for their potential availability on Monday night. Meanwhile, getting Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy back in the fold is a huge step forward for the offense.
The Saints designated three more players to return from injured reserve today, which included Nick Vannett, Ken Crawley, and Chase Hansen. In addition to them returning to practice, we officially got Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, and Tre'Quan Smith in the mix.
Read More Saints News
- BLEAV in Saints: Previewing Monday Night Football
- Cam Jordan's Partnership With BODYARMOR Producing Fruit in Community
- Saints Inquire About Colts' Marlon Mack
- Erik McCoy: "I’m Feeling Very Good About Coming Back"
- First Look: Saints vs. Seahawks
- Saints Alexander, Smith, and Davenport Set to Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report
- Report: Saints Sign G Forrest Lamp to Practice Squad
- Saints Sign RB Lamar Miller to Practice Squad
- Saints vs. Seahawks Series History
- Wil Lutz Designated to Return From IR
- Michael Thomas Believed to Be a Few Weeks Away
- Saints Face Interesting Week Ahead
- Saints All-Time Record After a Bye Week
- 5 Takeaways From the Saints' First 5 Games
- Saints All-Time Record After a Bye Week
- Saints Bye Report: Special Teams
- Saints Bye Report: Defensive Performance
- Saints Bye Report: Offensive Statistics