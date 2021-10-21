Report: Saints Activate Three More Players From Injured Reserve

More reinforcements on the way, as New Orleans activates three more players from injured reserve on Thursday.

According to NewOrleans.football writer Nick Underhill, the New Orleans Saints have designated TE Nick Vannett, CB Ken Crawley, and LB Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve on Thursday after. The Saints activated DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kwon Alexander, K Wil Lutz, and WR Tre'Quan Smith from injured reserve yesterday.

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett. Credit: USA TODAY

Vannett, 28, was an offseason free-agent addition. A third-round choice by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft, he spent his first four seasons there before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2019. He played with the Denver Broncos last season.

Vannett, 6’6” and 261-Lbs., has 33 starts in 70 career games. A strong blocker, Vannett is also a proven intermediate range receiver. He has 75 career receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns.

The Saints current tight end combination of Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson have an identical stat line of 6 receptions for 64 yards. Johnson, a converted wideout, has scored three touchdowns.

Crawley, 28, signed with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie from Colorado in 2016. He played 38 games for the Saints from 2016 to 2018, starting 23 contests and breaking up 31 passes with one interception.

After a failed stint with the Dolphins in 2019, Crawley rejoined the Saints last season. He intercepted one pass in six games of action, mostly on special teams.

Jacksonville receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Crawley was expected to be a starter at corner opposite Marshon Lattimore after a strong training camp before injuring his knee. He now adds depth to a strong New Orleans cornerback unit that includes Lattimore, rookie CB Paulson Adebo, and trade addition Bradley Roby.

New Orleans is coming off a bye week with a 3-2 record. They return to action with an away trip to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.