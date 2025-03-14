SI

Sam Darnold Shouts Out 49ers' Brock Purdy for Helping Unlock His Potential

The Seahawks' new franchise quarterback thanked Purdy in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Tom Dierberger

Darnold had a career year in 2024, logging a 102.5 passer rating in 17 games with the Vikings.
In 2023, Sam Darnold entered the year as the San Francisco 49ers' new backup quarterback after five unfruitful seasons with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

His career outlook at the time looked bleak. The former No. 3 pick of the NFL draft didn't pan out in either spot, struggling with turnovers and inconsistent play. He carried the unwanted tag of "first-round bust."

Darnold's job in '23 was to back up Brock Purdy, a then-24-year-old quarterback just over one year removed from being the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft. But instead of mentoring Purdy as an older player, Darnold actually took notes from a quarterback with much less NFL experience.

Shortly after officially signing a three-year contract worth $100.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks, Darnold gave Purdy a shoutout during his introductory press conference.

"I really thank Brock a ton for just his style of play and how he described his style: 'We've got a ton of great playmakers on offense; my job is just to play point guard and get the ball in their hands and let them go do great things with the rock,'" Darnold said. "When I started to change my thought process as a quarterback to just getting the ball in my guys' hands, that's where it unlocked for me a little bit."

Darnold also thanked his teammates and coaches on the Minnesota Vikings, where he turned his career around on a one-year prove-it deal in 2024.

"It's a credit to everything. I can't necessarily point to one thing, but my entire journey has been about growing as a person and a player," Darnold said. "And I'm so thankful it has led me to this point in Seattle."

