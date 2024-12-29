Saquon Barkley Becomes Ninth Player in NFL History to Rush for 2,000 Yards
Saquon Barkley entered NFL lore on Sunday afternoon, becoming one of just nine players in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.
The 27-year-old running back crossed the monumental mark with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Week 17 game vs. the Cowboys. Here's a look at the play:
The Eagles took a timeout after the play so fans at Lincoln Financial Field could give Barkley a standing ovation.
Barkley's 167-yard performance puts him at 2,005 rushing yards for the season with one more game to play. He joins the following list of backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in NFL history:
- Eric Dickerson - 2,105 yards, 1984
- Adrian Peterson - 2,097 yards, 2012
- Jamal Lewis - 2,066 yards, 2003
- Barry Sanders - 2,053, 1997
- Derrick Henry - 2,027, 2020
- Terrell Davis - 2,008, 1998
- Chris Johnson - 2,006, 2009
- Saquon Barkley - 2,005, 2024
- O.J. Simpson - 2,003, 1973
Heading into Philadelphia's Week 18 contest vs. the Giants next weekend, Barkley needs 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson's all-time record. It remains to be determined if the Eagles will play their starters with the NFC East title already clinched.