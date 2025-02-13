SI

Saquon Barkley Had Classy Gift for Eagles' Offensive Linemen After Super Bowl LIX

Karl Rasmussen

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles will be traveling along Broad Street on Valentine's Day as the city celebrates the team's victory in Super Bowl LIX. Saquon Barkley is making sure his offensive line is well hydrated throughout the excursion.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports, Barkley is teaming up with Bud Light to give his run-blockers an awesome gift after his first season with the Eagles, in celebration of the team's Super Bowl victory and Barkley's rushing record. Barkley reportedly plants to gift each of his offensive linemen a literal truckload of Bud Light, giving each one their own truck of beer.

Throughout all the success he's experienced since joining the team, Barkley has been quick to credit the Eagles' offensive line for enabling him to do what he does. Now, he's repaying their hard work in the trenches with the awesome gift.

Bud Light will also be temporarily rebranding for the parade, reinventing itself as "Bird Light" in honor of the Eagles' championship. The parade is set to kick off at around 11 a.m. from the team's home at Lincoln Financial Field. The championship ceremony will begin a few hours later at 2 p.m. and the festivities will conclude at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET.

