SI

Saquon Barkley Insisted on Including Eagles’ Offensive Line in ‘The Tonight Show’ Guest Spot

Ryan Phillips

Saquon Barkley led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.
Saquon Barkley led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saquon Barkley keeps making all the right moves.

The All-Pro running back clearly made the right decision in free agency last year, leaving the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a career year, which was one of the best in NFL history at his position. Then he helped lead Philadelphia to a win in Super Bowl LIX. If that wasn't enough, he's now recognizing the people who helped get him there.

Barkley was a guest on The Tonight Show alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts on Tuesday night. He made sure to bring a few more guests with him, and they were the guys who blocked for him all season. Barkley insisted his offensive linemen were featured as well.

On Thursday, All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata revealed that Barkley said he would only do the show if his offensive linemen were featured as well. That led to a segment where he shotgunned beers with his linemen.

It was a nice touch from Barkley after such a great season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL