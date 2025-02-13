Saquon Barkley Insisted on Including Eagles’ Offensive Line in ‘The Tonight Show’ Guest Spot
Saquon Barkley keeps making all the right moves.
The All-Pro running back clearly made the right decision in free agency last year, leaving the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a career year, which was one of the best in NFL history at his position. Then he helped lead Philadelphia to a win in Super Bowl LIX. If that wasn't enough, he's now recognizing the people who helped get him there.
Barkley was a guest on The Tonight Show alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts on Tuesday night. He made sure to bring a few more guests with him, and they were the guys who blocked for him all season. Barkley insisted his offensive linemen were featured as well.
On Thursday, All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata revealed that Barkley said he would only do the show if his offensive linemen were featured as well. That led to a segment where he shotgunned beers with his linemen.
It was a nice touch from Barkley after such a great season.