Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean Pulled Off the Perfect Alley-Oop During Eagles Outing
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean might be a Super Bowl-winning football player, but let's not forget he was also a high school basketball star, too.
During the team's field trip to the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, DeJean threw down a positively gorgeous alley-oop from running back Saquon Barkley, who also managed to go through his legs for the pass. The overall filthy maneuver earned rave reviews from the pair's fellow Birds, who were watching behind them in awe.
Watch that awesome moment below:
The best part of that whole video? If you look really closely in the back, you'll even catch a smile from notoriously stoic QB Jalen Hurts.
Aside from the dunk, DeJean won the group game of knockout and was on the winning team for the three-point contest, as well. Meanwhile, center Cam Jurgens, another former high school basketball player, ran away with the free throw contest.
Someone let the 76ers know they're really going to have to step it up next season—looks like there's competition in the City of Brotherly Love.