Saquon Barkley Had Funny Explanation For His Mid-Run Celebration on 78-Yard TD
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley made one of the biggest plays of the NFL playoffs so far when he took a handoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 to play in last Sunday's 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams to help send his team to the NFC championship.
The run effectively put the game out of reach, as Barkley's touchdown and the ensuing extra point put the Eagles up two scores with less than five minutes to play. Barkley talked about the big moment during Wednesday's media availability, calling it the favorite play of his football career so far, before hilariously explaining the celebration he was doing as he scampered toward the end zone.
"Yeah, that's probably my favorite touchdown so far of my football career since I was a little kid," Barkley began. "Just the moment, the timing of it, the conversations I had with myself, the stuff that I've been working on kinda all just came together in that moment."
As for the celebration? Barkley laughed as he did not have a great explanation for it.
"I gotta go back and look at it. I don't know why I was doing that. I was crashing out as the kids would say," Barkley said with a smile.
The Eagles sit one win from the Super Bowl thanks to Barkley's play in the divisional round game, as well as his play all season as he's enjoyed the best year of his career in the backfield. He'll look for that to continue on Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.