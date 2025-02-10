Saquon Barkley Makes Hilarious Admission About Eagles After Winning Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley just helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, but he admitted after winning his first career championship that he didn't even like the Eagles until recently.
"Six months ago, I couldn't stand this team," Barkley candidly admitted on NFL Network.
Barkley didn't like the Eagles since he played for the New York Giants, an NFC East rival, from 2018-23 to start his career. When the Giants let him walk in free agency last offseason, Barkley signed with the divisional rival Eagles, a move that could turn out to be the best of his career.
"You know how things work," Barkley continued. "I'm forever grateful for everything that went on in New York, got nothing but love for those guys. Hopefully, they're super proud of me and seeing me in this moment, but the opportunity came where I had to make a decision for me and family. My family felt like coming to Philadelphia I'd be able to expand my legacy, I'll be able to show the world the type of player I am, and I'd be able to compete for a championship. It sounded crazy at the time, you believe in it, but when it actually comes to life, you're still shocked and I'm just happy I'm able to say I'm a world champ."
Barkley's family was spot on. In just his first year as an Eagle, Barkley did all three of the things his family thought he could in Philadelphia. Along with becoming a Super Bowl champion, Barkley significantly added to his legacy by becoming one of just nine running backs in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season, and he set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a regular season and postseason combined.
Though Barkley's talent has long been known since he was coming out of Penn State—there's a reason he was the No. 2 pick in the draft—he finally got to showcase his full potential throughout the season in Philadelphia. If Barkley puts together multiple seasons with the Eagles like he did in 2024, he could go down as one of the best backs of his generation and potentially become a Hall of Famer.