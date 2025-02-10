SI

Saquon Barkley's Daughter Crashes Interview to Congratulate Dad on Super Bowl Win

Barkley's young daughter was so excited to congratulate her dad on the Super Bowl victory.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had his young daughter crash his post-Super Bowl interview.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had his young daughter crash his post-Super Bowl interview. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 57 yards and added six catches for 40 yards as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

For Barkley, his Super Bowl impact was not as emphatic as some other games this year. The Chiefs were intent on taking away the run from Barkley and the Eagles, but the rest of the offense stepped up and the Philadelphia defense was relentless against the Chiefs' offense all night en route to the win.

Barkley's best season as a pro ended with a Super Bowl title, and as he sat for a postgame interview on FS1, his young daughter joined the set to congratulate her dad in an adorable moment.

"Congratulations, my favorite!" she said with excitement.

Winning a Super Bowl is sweet, but moments like this with your children are even sweeter.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL