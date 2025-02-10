Saquon Barkley's Daughter Crashes Interview to Congratulate Dad on Super Bowl Win
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 57 yards and added six catches for 40 yards as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
For Barkley, his Super Bowl impact was not as emphatic as some other games this year. The Chiefs were intent on taking away the run from Barkley and the Eagles, but the rest of the offense stepped up and the Philadelphia defense was relentless against the Chiefs' offense all night en route to the win.
Barkley's best season as a pro ended with a Super Bowl title, and as he sat for a postgame interview on FS1, his young daughter joined the set to congratulate her dad in an adorable moment.
"Congratulations, my favorite!" she said with excitement.
Winning a Super Bowl is sweet, but moments like this with your children are even sweeter.