NFL Insider Gives Positive Saquon Barkley Injury Update After Star RB Hurt Groin
The Eagles exacted revenge upon the Giants on Sunday, beating their NFC East foe 38-20 after losing to New York two weeks prior. Saquon Barkley was the primary reason. The Philly superstar recorded 174 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a dominant showing. But it was cut short in the second half; Barkley came up limping after a big run and ended up sitting out the rest of the game with what the team announced was a groin injury.
Speaking to media after the game Barkley didn't come across terribly concerned and said he tried to get back in the game but with the lead Philly was enjoying he was held out. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered up a positive update, saying the injury wasn't believed to be serious as Philly enters a bye week.
"Saquon Barkley, you saw the big run there, he had another big day for the Philadelphia Eagles," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. "He left the game with a groin injury. My understanding is, had the game been a little closer, it is likely Saquon would have returned. That is an indication that is not a major injury and really not something to worry about for the Philadelphia Eagles... Saquon, you would think, would be OK with that groin injury."
It is obviously a great development for the Eagles. The Super Bowl champs boast a remarkably talented roster built to withstand the loss of just about any player but Barkley is a special running back who can change the game on a single play.
The first eight weeks of this season haven't been his best, admittedly; the 28-year-old star ranks 10th in rushing yards and tied for 13th in touchdowns among all running backs so far. Perfectly fine numbers but we all know Barkley is capable of much more. Which is why it was probably a relief for Philly to see him go off against New York. It was his first time hitting 100 yards rushing in a single game this season, as well as the first multi-touchdown performance.
It's a cruel twist of fate that his best day of the season ended with an injury but it doesn't seem to be anything worth worrying about for the Eagles. Barkley's availability for the 6-2 Eagles' next game against the Packers in Week 10 will be worth watching, but shouldnt' be in question from the sounds of this report.