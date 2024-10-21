Saquon Barkley Opts for Classy Gesture to Young Teammates Over Chasing Record vs. Giants
Saquon Barkley returned to MetLife Stadium Sunday for the first time since departing the New York Giants organization and joining the rival Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't receive a warm welcome from his former fan base, though he answered the boos from Giants fans with a dominant performance on the field.
Barkley racked up 176 yards on the ground, falling just shy of his career high of 189, which he set back in 2019. Late into the game, he was approached by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni who asked him if he wanted to go back out for one more offensive possession to try to break his rushing record.
Rather than further stick it to his old team, Barkley classily turned down the opportunity, informing Sirianni that he'd prefer to allow his younger teammates to have the chance to get on the field.
"It's all good. You good, let them eat," Barkley told Sirianni. "It's all good, I'd rather see the young boys eat."
Barkley had the chance to further flex on fans in New York as they showered him with boos, but instead, he opted to remain on the sideline late in the fourth quarter and let some of his younger teammates shut the door on the Giants in the 28–3 win.