Saquon Barkley Reveals One 'Con' He Had About Joining Eagles in Free Agency
When Saquon Barkley entered free agency last offseason after the New York Giants chose not to re-sign him, joining the Philadelphia Eagles was what he describes as a "no-brainer."
Born in New York, Barkley moved to Pennsylvania during his childhood and attended high school just over an hour outside of Philadelphia. Barkley then went to college at Penn State, adding to his already deep ties to the state of Pennsylvania. Along with the location, Barkley would join a talented team with a sturdy organization and front office leading the way.
As Barkley made his decision, he and his now fiancée made a pros and cons list. The only con about the Eagles—potential blow back after leaving the Giants for a division rival.
"Me and my family literally had a sheet and did pros and cons," Barkley said at media night before the Super Bowl. "And the only con about Philly was I might get some slack because I played in New York. It was a no-brainer for me. The talent that we have here, going against those guys, hearing stories about the organization, and most importantly those big boys up front."
Barkley's decision has clearly paid off. Since coming to Philadelphia, Barkley has recorded the best year of his career. He led the NFL in rushing while becoming one of just nine players to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Barkley has rushed for three-straight 100-yard games this postseason, and put on a three touchdown performance in the NFC championship game. He will now play in his first Super Bowl, a feat that would have been a distant dream on the Giants, who are currently picking No. 3 in the NFL Draft.
Even with Barkley leaving the Giants for the Eagles, much of the pushback has been directed as the Giants for letting him walk, not Barkley. Since the Giants did not want to pay him, he wound up making the best choice for him personally and professionally in choosing the Eagles.