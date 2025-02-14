SI

Saquon Barkley Shared Special Moment With Young Fan on Her Birthday During Parade

Two Aquariuses hanging out together.

Saquon Barkley, man of the people.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley looks to be enjoying himself during his first-ever Super Bowl parade, but he's making sure others are having a good time, too, as evidenced by his adorable reaction with a young Birds fan on her birthday.

Three-year-old Lucy Bannon was standing along Broad Street with family when Barkley walked by; either she or someone with her had a sign indicating it was her third birthday. Per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Alex Coffey, the running back saw the family's sign and then stopped to take pictures with Lucy before heading on his way.

Said Lucy's father, Charlie: "I couldn't believe it was happening."

Watch a clip of that moment below:

Barkley has a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, so he's no stranger to the toddler life. Plus, he just celebrated his birthday on Super Bowl Sunday. Overall, such a cute moment that shows just how much Philadelphia has embraced the RB, and just how much he has embraced them back.

