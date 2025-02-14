Saquon Barkley Spotted Ballboy in Crowd and Pulled Him Out to Join Parade
During the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade, star running back Saquon Barkley took some time to interact with the fans on the street as he celebrated the team's 40-22 championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
As Barkley took part in his first Super Bowl victory parade, he was interacting and high-fiving fans, he spotted one of the Eagles' ball boys. Barkley went to hug him before pulling him over the railing to bring him into the parade, ensuring he was able to celebrate with the rest of the team and organization.
This was not the only sweet gesture Barkley pulled off during the parade. A three-year-old girl, Lucy, was at the parade with her family and a sign that said, "Today is my 3rd birthday. Go Birds!" Barkley was walking by and when he saw the sign, he came over to hold Lucy and take pictures with the birthday girl.
Lucy's dad Charlie was in disbelief after the moment, "I couldn't believe it was happening."
Barkley also just had his birthday, turning 28 on Super Bowl Sunday. This Eagles' Super Bowl victory has certainly made both Barkley and Lucy's birthdays even sweeter.