Saquon Barkley Succinctly Explains Eagles’ Offensive Philosophy for 2025
Saquon Barkley knows what’s coming for him in the 2025 NFL season.
After eclipsing 2,000 yards rushing last year and winning Offensive Player of the Year honors en route to a Super Bowl win, the prowess of Barkley and the Eagles’ offensive line is no secret to the rest of the league.
Given his explosive potential, defenses head into games with a plan to limit the damage Barkley can do at all costs, which in turns leaves the rest of the Eagles offense to take advantage of whatever mismatches are left over.
“You’d be a fool if you’re going to let us walk into whatever stadium…and your focal point is not going to be stopping the run” Barkley told reporters on Friday. “And if that’s the case, we’re going to burn you for it.”
Such a game plan was on display when the Eagles opened the season against the Cowboys last Thursday night, with the Dallas defense—which we know is now committed to stopping the run this year—held Barkley to just 60 yards on 18 carries.
Philadelphia leaned on other parts of their offense to win, with quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring two rushing touchdowns of his own, and tight end Dallas Goedert racking up seven receptions on short routes. It was enough to win, 24–20.