Saquon Barkley Suggests Giants May Have a Quarterback Vacancy for Jameis Winston in 2025
Throughout the 2024 NFL season and in the Philadelphia Eagles' ensuing run to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, star running back Saquon Barkley has shone like never before in his pro football career, prompting plenty of jokes at his former team's expense.
After all, it was the New York Giants who let Barkley test the free agent market this past offseason, only for the team's owner John Mara to watch in horror as the talented halfback signed with the division-rival Eagles.
At Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Barkley couldn't resist playfully trolling his former team when free agent quarterback Jameis Winston, with FOX Sports as a digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX, asked the Eagles running back which team should sign him in free agency.
"I think New York needs a quarterback right now," Barkley said with a smile. When Winston amusingly asked, "New York who?", Barkley replied, "the Giants."
It's not the first time Barkley has playfully ribbed his former team, as he, during a commercial he starred in promoting an OTC sleep aid, referenced a comment made by Mara, who said he'd have "a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia."
Perhaps Winston, seeking to play for his fourth team in what will be his 11th season in 2025, should take Barkley's idea under advisement.