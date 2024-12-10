Saquon Barkley Shared Such a Sweet Moment With His Kids After Eagles' Week 14 Win
Saquon Barkley had another big game for the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday as he ran for 124 yards in a 22–16 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers. It was the ninth straight win for the Eagles, who are now 11–2 and a game behind the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC.
Barkley has had a huge season in his first year with the Eagles. He leads the league in rushing with 1,623 yards and could very well win the NFL MVP award with a strong finish to the year.
Right after last Sunday's game Barkley was able to share a special moment with his kids, who were so happy to see their dad. His daughter, Jada, was so thrilled to show him the sign she made.
This was pretty great;
Barkley will look to the carry the Eagles to another big win this Sunday when they host the 10–3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.