Saquon Barkley Shared Such a Sweet Moment With His Kids After Eagles' Week 14 Win

Saquon Barkley's kids were so happy to see their dad after last Sunday's win.
Saquon Barkley had another big game for the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday as he ran for 124 yards in a 22–16 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers. It was the ninth straight win for the Eagles, who are now 11–2 and a game behind the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC.

Barkley has had a huge season in his first year with the Eagles. He leads the league in rushing with 1,623 yards and could very well win the NFL MVP award with a strong finish to the year.

Right after last Sunday's game Barkley was able to share a special moment with his kids, who were so happy to see their dad. His daughter, Jada, was so thrilled to show him the sign she made.

Barkley will look to the carry the Eagles to another big win this Sunday when they host the 10–3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

