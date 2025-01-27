SI

Saquon Barkley Thanked Eagles Lineman Who Fought Through Injury in NFC Title Game

Not an easy feat, and Barkley knows it.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan. 26, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan. 26, 2025. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jason Kelce might be in awe of Philadelphia Eagles center Cameron Jurgens for playing through the NFC Title game with an injury, but running back Saquon Barkley is just grateful (and probably a little bit in awe, too).

In a mic'd up moment on the sidelines, NFL cameras caught Barkley thanking Jurgens for sticking it out to play through the win—a super tall order for a lineman dealing with a back injury.

"Hey, way to fight for us," Barkley told Jurgens, who was on the bench refueling. "Hey, seriously man," he added, before offering up a fist bump.

Jurgens did not start the game, but jumped in in the second half to replace his injured replacement, Landon Dickerson. It wasn't an easy ask, and Barkley clearly understood that, hence his appreciation. But what more could you expect in the City of Brotherly Love?

Hopefully the center feels a lot better by the time the Birds meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

