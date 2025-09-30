Sauce Gardner 'Frustrated' With How He's Officiated Amid Jets Struggles
The Jets fell to 0-4 after a 27-21 loss to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Defensive back Sauce Gardner was called for a defensive pass interference during the game after he was called for one last week against the Bucs and Mike Evans on a third-and-29 play. Monday's penalty was his fourth of the season in as many games, with the two prior being multiple defensive holding calls against the Bills. Following the loss to Miami, Gardner publicly wondered whether the Jets' struggles to start the year have resulted in him and his team getting flagged on plays more successful teams wouldn't.
"I'm personally frustrated because I feel like, me personally, us not winning, because I watch football all the time, and I don't know if this is wrong to say but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning," he said after the game via SNY. "I watch these winning programs and it'll be some egregious things and it don't get called. ... I just feel like us not winning, that's just what goes on. We don't win and I feel like we don't get the calls that we should get and we get called that we probably shouldn't get called for."
Dolphins tight end Darren Waller caught two touchdowns in Monday's win, including one that Gardner tried to break up. It's been a rough start to the season for the Jets under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
If Gardner's right, New York has to turn things around to get a better whistle. Their next opportunity to get in the win column comes Sunday at hom against the Cowboys.