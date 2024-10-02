Sauce Gardner's Weird Tweet After Davante Adams's Trade Request Had NFL Fans Buzzing
Sauce Gardner is at it again.
The New York Jets star cornerback, who was not shy about his social media recruiting efforts of then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before his eventual trade to New York, has NFL fans buzzing once again about a post on his account on X (formerly Twitter) following the news that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade on Tuesday.
Adams, whom the Jets tried to acquire ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, has been linked to the club for months as trade chatter has persisted amidst the Raiders' struggles during the three-time All Pro wideout's tenure in Las Vegas.
Taking advantage of this well-known fact, Gardner took to X and posted a strange picture that has NFL fans attempting to decipher its meaning.
Another fan immediately jumped to the conclusion that Adams is New York-bound, imagining what it would look like to see him walking into Metlife Stadium.
Some were convinced that Rodgers, who developed a friendship and an elite on-field connection with Adams during their eight seasons together with the Packers, is pushing the Jets front office to go get the star wideout.
Even Buffalo Wild Wings, with whom Gardner has partnered with for a commercial, commented on the spicy tweet.
There's no telling what Gardner means by posting this message but it's safe to say that he, and likely the rest of his teammates, would welcome Adams's presence on the Jets.
The Raiders will reportedly consider trades for Adams if the return includes a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.