Scott Hanson Calls Out Tom Brady's Lack of Enthusiasm On Brandon Aubrey's Record FG
The Dallas Cowboys had no problems with the Cleveland Browns in the first half of their Week 1 matchup. Dallas took a 20-3 lead into halftime as Cleveland fans booed the home team.
On top of the half not being close, fans were robbed of history as a record-breaking 66-yard field goal make by Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey was waved off because of a delay of game penalty. And then the Cowboys briefly considered letting him try again from 71.
Tom Brady was on the call with Kevin Burkhardt. While Burkhardt chuckled, all Brady could do was wonder why the Cowboys didn't call a timeout.
After the five yard penalty the Cowboys sent Aubrey and the Cowboys' field goal unit back onto the field. Brady nonchalantly pointed out the Browns should have someone back in case the kick was short and briefly raised his voice to say it was "crazy," before Cleveland called timeout and the Cowboys reconsidered their options.
Scott Hanson was watching this all unfold from NFL RedZone headquarters and was seemingly unimpressed with how unimpressed Brady seemed with the entire situation saying, "Brady's got to get more excited than that in the booth."
It was said jokingly by Hanson, but he's got a point. The Cowboys attempted a 66-yard field goal, which was MADE and then negated by a penalty and then they sent the kicker back out to possibly attempt a 71-yard field goal, which is five yards longer than the current record which is held by Baltimore's Justin Tucker.
And Brady's pulse barely moved.
Maybe when you've spent more than two full decades in the NFL and played in ten Super Bowls and won seven, you lose the ability to appreciate how crazy something like this truly was. Or maybe he was just holding himself back for something that counted. But still, he's been doing this job for an hour. Everything should be new and exciting. A little enthusiasm would be nice.