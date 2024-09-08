Tom Brady Had Awkward On-Air Moment With Mike Pereira During NFL Broadcasting Debut
Tom Brady is making his highly anticipated NFL broadcasting debut Sunday in Cleveland, where he and Kevin Burkhardt are calling the Cowboys-Browns game on Fox.
The two have been joined in the booth by Mike Pereira, who has long served as the network's NFL rules analyst. He was able to share a funny moment with Brady during the first half when the GOAT tried to get a fist bump from him, but Periera didn't notice it at first and left the seven-time Super Bowl champ hanging.
Brady, who has sounded a bit nervous during the early parts of the broadcast, had some fun with this:
Whoops!
Brady should only get stronger the more reps he puts in with his new job. Hopefully next time, though, he won't have to wait around for a prompt fist bump.
