Scott Hanson Shares Statement on Status as 'NFL RedZone' Host for 2025 Season
Our long national nightmare is over.
After months of speculation, Scott Hanson appears to have officially confirmed he will return as the host of NFL RedZone for the 2025 season.
The beloved personality shared the news in a playful social media post counting down the days until a new episode of RedZone will air.
"100 days from now = NFL RedZone," Hanson wrote. "(& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have a LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!)"
Fans have been concerned about Hanson's status as host of the popular broadcast ever since his contract expired at the end of the 2024 season. Back in February, Front Office Sports reported that negotiations to bring him back had stalled.
Months later, however, when it was announced that Hanson would be headlining GoldZone coverage at the 2026 Winter Olympics, FOS noted that RedZone talks had progressed and were skewing toward Hanson's return.
Friday's missive seems to be the official word we were missing. Let us rejoice.