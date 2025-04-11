Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Return As Sam Darnold's Backup QB
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Drew Lock on Friday to bring him back for a second stint with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Lock previously played on the Seahawks from 2022-23, serving as a backup to Geno Smith after Russell Wilson left the team. Lock was actually part of the Wilson trade from the Denver Broncos, where Lock played the first three seasons of his career.
Now Lock will serve as a backup to Sam Darnold, who the Seahawks signed to a three-year deal in March.
The Seahawks bringing Lock back to the team puts Sam Howell in a sticky situation. He could be on the move if the Seahawks decide to keep Lock as the sole backup. Howell only appeared in one game last season while serving as a backup to Smith.
Lock only competed in four games with the Seahawks in '23, throwing for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Last season, Lock played in eight games for the New York Giants during their quarterback problems with Daniel Jones. Lock completed 1,071 yards for six touchdowns and five interceptions. He only won one game as a Giants starter.